Claire’s Accessories is closing 145 UK stores permanently, including its Chichester branch on North Street and Bognor Regis shop on London Road.

The closures come after the fashion retailer entered administration in August. While investment firm Modella Capital has agreed to buy 156 stores, saving around 1,000 jobs, the remaining branches will shut for good in the coming weeks.

A closing-down sale is now underway across affected stores, with 20 per cent off all items as the company prepares to leave the high street.

Administrator Interpath Advisory confirmed it had been unable to find a buyer for the remaining sites. Will Wright, Interpath’s UK chief executive, said: “Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern for as long as we can, while we assess options for the company. “This includes exploring the possibility of a sale which would secure a future for this well-loved brand.”

Claire’s UK arm entered administration on August 13, just days after its US parent company filed for bankruptcy.

The American business has since been bought by a new owner, securing 950 stores in the US.

Joe Price, managing director of Modella Capital, said: “As a firm, we strongly believe this much-loved brand deserves the chance to remain on the high street in the UK and Ireland.

"The issues that Claire’s is facing are significant, and we will need to work collaboratively with all interested parties if our proposed rescue plan is to succeed.”

For shoppers in Chichester and Bognor Regis, it means one last chance to pick up a bargain before the doors close for good.