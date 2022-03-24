Chichester Army Cadet’s fresh new digs

New Chichester Cadet Centre

The centre was opened by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Susan Pyper, and cadets and officers alike rejoiced in their new state-of-the-art home.

Mark Hickman, who runs the Chichester detachment of Sussex Army cadets, said: “It’s a fantastic facility the last one was falling down around us. It’s got really good heating, clean classrooms, all the classrooms have big screens in for presentations.

“We’ve got nice big rooms so we can actually run ranges so we can actually fire air rifles in the building.

“It’s just such a difference from where we were.”

Due to the impact of Covid-19 the Army cadets have half the number of cadets than typical.

Mr Hickman said: “We have only got 14 cadets on our books, we normally have around 35 – it’s because of Covid we are missing a few years of cadets. But the benefits for the cadets and their families, what is on offer, it’s fantastic.”

Thanks to the army cadets being subsided the cost to join is only £20 – and this includes receiving £200 of equipment for free.

The army cadets also offer weekends away, annual camps, opportunity for foreign travel and first aid.