Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five years later, despite Covid interrupting everything, Daisy Forster has shown herself to be one of the very best, having excelled at every event and course she has attended and is now Chichester’s new Army Cadet Sergeant Major.

In 2023 she was appointed a Lord Lieutenants Cadet for West Sussex, attending several engagements including giving a presentation to some very senior officers including one of the most senior generals of the British Army, and various Lord Lieutenants at the Army & Navy Club, Pall Mall, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ACF motto is Inspire to Achieve, they instil the values and standards of the Army – selfless commitment, respect for others, loyalty, integrity, discipline and courage – moral and physical. Showing that she has fully taken these virtues onboard and showing excellent commitment and leadership, Daisy has been progressed through the ranks and has now been promoted to Cadet Company Sergeant Major.

Cdt CSM Forster carries the cross of St George at the cathedral April 2022.

The promotion took place on a company weekend training camp at Crowborough in East Sussex.

Daisy said: “I am very honoured to have received this promotion to CSM, it has taken me five years and numerous senior cadet training events to achieve.

"I have always tried my absolute best and strived to make it to this rank since I began and can now be proud all my hard work and dedication has been recognised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CSM Mark Hickman & Colour Sergeant Olivia Wright, detachment commanders who have had the pleasure of seeing this stellar cadet carer flourish are both immensely proud of CSM Forster’s achievements and would like to recognise and thank all the other cadet force adult volunteers who make the organisation what it is, giving young people the opportunity to learn some excellent life skills and make memories that last a life time.

New Standard parade Chichester May 2023.