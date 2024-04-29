Chichester auctioneer leads celebrities at Variety Club’s Showbusiness Awards
Hosted by Amanda Holden, the star-studded event at the Londoner Hotel recognised some of the incredible achievements within the entertainment industry while fundraising for a brighter future for children through the charity, Variety Club.
Present were many of the greats from the world of showbiz, including Dame Joan Collins. Nick was also pictured with Alfie Boe, Emily Maitlis, Vanessa Feltz, Claire Sweeney, Tanya Bryer and Christopher Biggins.
Nick said: “It was a fantastic evening and a privilege to be among such incredibly talented people. I thoroughly enjoyed the auction and seeing so many famous faces in the audience getting involved. More importantly, we managed to raise an incredible sum for a truly wonderful cause.”
Variety is a children’s charity that provides practical help to disabled and disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.
The event is understood to have raised around £350,000, with the final amount to be confirmed.
Closer to home, Nick is currently touring Henry Adams offices to provide valuation advice for their Chichester Sale Room. The next auction will be held there on May 23, with consignments of collectables, antiques and fine art now being considered for sale.
To find out more about auctions at Henry Adams, contact Nick at [email protected] or call him on 01243 532223.