Chichester based beauty business shortlisted for UK Hair and Beauty Awards

A Chichester based beauty business has spoken of it excitement after being shortlisted for the UK Hair and Beauty awards.

Chichester beauty business ‘Beauty by Danekah’ has been nominated for the award in the ‘lash stylist of the year’ category.

Owner, Danekah Grace said: "I feel so proud to be a finalist for such a big award for my small little business in Chichester. Thanks so much to my lovely clients for always supporting my small business."

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

Introducing district and regional rounds, finalists will compete locally before heading to the national Grand Final Red Carpet Event.