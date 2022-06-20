Chichester beach is top trending in the UK for the heatwave

West Wittering Beach was ranked as the most trending beach in the UK according to Google and Pinterest. PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (033875-0067)

With many now planning their summer holidays, and a heatwave upon us in the UK, Premier Inn researched Pinterest and Google search data for hundreds of British beaches to reveal the places that are inspiring the most wanderlust this year with a Chichester beach being ranked as the most searched and trending beach in the United Kingdom.

When it comes to holiday research and inspiration, Pinterest is one of the places where travel dreams are shared, with Pinterest boards revealing plenty about people’s future travel plans.

Similarly, many holidaymakers turn to Google when researching or planning their next dream destination, looking for flights, costs, accommodation and things to do whilst on their upcoming trip.

By analysing both of these holiday planning tools, Premier Inn can reveal the top trending beach destinations for this year, as people don their sunglasses and head out for the Great British Summer.

Over 50 British beaches were analysed to reveal that West Wittering Beach in Chichester is currently the top trending sandy destination for the Summer of 2022.

A hotspot for both wind and kitesurfing, the white sand beach offers visitors stunning views of the shimmering coastline of Chichester harbour and South Downs National Park.

A spokesperson from Premier Inn commented: “With summer now upon us, many will be looking for travel and adventure. The UK has so much to offer, so we were eager to provide a handy guide for those looking for a beach holiday to kick off their travels and soak up the sun during the upcoming heatwave.”

Known for their beaches, Devon and Cornwall both play host to two beaches in the top ten, making them the top trending beach counties this year.

The full list reads as follows:

West Wittering Beach, Chichester, West SussexWhitley Bay Beach, Whitley Bay, TynesideMill Bay Beach, Mill Bay, DevonWhitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire, WalesDurdle Door, DorsetSennen Cove, CornwallWhitstable Beach, Whitstable, KentWhiterocks Beach, Portrush, Northern IrelandBantham Beach, Bantham, DevonGyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth, Cornwall