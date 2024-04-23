Chichester Bike Project Gains Momentum

Empowering the community: The Chichester Bike Project's workshop is gaining interest.

The project is a local initiative aimed at encouraging people to embrace the benefits of cycling.

With successful workshops already under their belt, a wave of bike donations and repairs, and a growing community of cycling enthusiasts, the project is making strides in promoting self-propelled, eco-friendly transportation.

Liz Woodsell, a key figure behind The Chichester Bike Project, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “It’s our mission to empower individuals from all walks of life to embrace the joy of two wheels, and we’re delighted with the response from the local community to date. We know this is going to make a difference to the lives of residents, and we’re really grateful for the financial support of Sport England and The Community Shares Booster Fund, and to the amazing team of volunteers that has enabled this to happen.”

For those seeking engaging and practical activities for young people, The Chichester Bike Project offers weekly workshops every Friday from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at the Shopwhyke Lakes site. Open to 8-18 year olds, these workshops provide hands-on experience in bike repair and maintenance. Participants can either bring their own bikes for repair or take advantage of donated bikes to fix up and take home.

Hayley-Marie Joynson, a mother whose daughter attended the 'After-School Bikes' workshop, shared her positive experience: “What a brilliant social and learning experience with fantastic adults supporting. (My daughter) went along with multiple things wrong with her bike, that prevented her from using it, and within two hours she learnt how to fix all the issues and was able to ride it back home with a great big smile. Thank you so much for this opportunity. I really hope many more children join your valuable sessions.”

To make cycling accessible to all, The Chichester Bike Project will be launching further initiatives over the coming months including bike servicing.

