GMB, the union for refuse and recycling workers, have today called off the threat of strike action in Chichester in the new year.

Members of the union have today (Friday, December 9) accepted an offer from Chichester’s District Council which will add an Environmental Factors allowance uplift of 5 per cent to the recently awarded 10 per cent national pay settlement.

Members the union GMB had voted to consider strike action in January and February if employers, Chichester District Council, refused to increase pay.

HGV drivers at the depot will also see their market supplement formally retained for a further two years, together with an 4.1 per cent uplift from January.

GMB members had threatened to strike in January and February. Allan Hutchings Photography

The offer also contains confirmation all existing current terms and conditions will be retained and back pay to June 2022 will be paid in December’s pay cycle.

Mark Turner, GMB B50 branch secretary said: “If we combine the recently won NJC pay rises along with this local uplift, it will mean our members will have managed to get inflation-busting pay increases from 13.4 per cent to 15.1 per cent this year.

“As a result of our members returning a yes vote to the council’s proposal, GMB have immediately lifted the threat of strike action for January 2023 in regard to this matter.

“We’re being clear though that the strike is being suspended and not cancelled, and a formal cancellation will only come about once our members are assured that all payment increases have been actioned by management.”

Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser said: “It’s not the end game as far as the GMB are concerned within public refuse, private refuse, street cleansing or the recycling sector.

“On the contrary, hardworking and normally unappreciated workers as such as those at Chichester Council and at other depots across the Southeast have started a fight that their true value to the community be recognised.

“These key workers are out working out in all elements, carrying out a dirty and difficult role to remove an ever-increasing amount of residents’ rubbish.

“We want decent pay for our members and Councils and employers have a simple choice: be like Chichester District Council and talk to the GMB and our members to negotiate a solution, or ignore us and face the consequences of being the root cause of industrial unrest, leading to upset workforces, full-on disruption to kerbside collections and residents’ rubbish piling up in the streets for long periods of time.

“While GMB hopes everyone chooses to be like Chichester Council, experience tells me they are the exception rather than the rule.

“We now move to prepare for our members’ claims throughout 2023.”

