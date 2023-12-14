Chichester, Bognor and Petworth businesses bag gold at Beautiful South Awards

The Bosham Boathouse, which won gold at last night's awards. Photo: Nick Williams.

The awards ceremony took place at The Grand Brighton yesterday (December 13) and more than 300 guests from businesses across the South Coast were in attendance.

The evening, which is intended to recognise the very best in the tourism and hospitality industry across a range of categories, was hosted by Radio and TV personality Tony Anstis, who personally announced the 24 gold award winners, and the 25 silver and bronze winners, as well as the 13 special commendations.

Among them all were businesses from Chichester, Bognor Regis and Petworth, who snatched up several different prizes.

Top of the billing was Stubford Farm campsite, in Chichester. After a remarkable effort from owners and staff throughout the year, the site won three gold awards across three different categories: “Camping and Caravanning Park of the Year”, “The Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award”, and the “Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award”.

Other award-winning Chichester-area businesses included:

Medmerry Park, in Chichester which won gold in the “Dog Friendly Business of the Year”, award.

The Bosham Boathouse B&B, in Bosham, which won gold in the “B&B and Guesthouse of the Year Award”

Seal Bay Resort, in Selsey, which was commended in the “Holiday Park of the Year Award”.

The Arundel Wetland Centre, in Arundel, took home silver in the “The Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award”.

The Beachcroft Hotel, in Bognor Regis, was commended in the “Small Hotel of the Year Award”.

Petworth House, in Petworth, took home Silver in the “Tourism event/ Festival of the Year Award.

Fran Downton, Chief Executive of Tourism South East, said “We could not be prouder of all our wonderful finalists at this year's Beautiful South Awards. They have all worked incredibly hard throughout 2023 and it is our pleasure to reward and recognise the high standards. They set our region amongst the best in the country.”