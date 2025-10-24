Chichester born cookbook author joins national side-hustle celebration

Georgie Mullen

A Chichester born creator and cookbook author is one of the faces of a campaign celebrating the UK’s booming side-hustle generation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgie Mullen has gone from coastal beginnings to carving out her own business path in London and now she’s part of Tesco Mobile’s new campaign shining a light on the 57% of side-hustlers and creators across the UK who are turning passions into pay cheques - from food artists and paranormal tour guides to pet psychics.

Georgie is the creative force behind Georgie Eats, where she shares vibrant, seasonal recipes designed to help people cook and eat more sustainably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 48% of side hustlers saying they don’t see themselves as small business owners, Tesco Mobile highlights the valuable tools and support available to them - whether they work from home or on-the-go.

New research from the company reveals the UK’s side-hustle scene is thriving – and getting more inventive by the day as the nation turns passions to profit. From dressing up as a clown for children’s parties, ‘rent-a-friends’ and even being professional mourners, Britain’s micro-business economy is thriving in unexpected places.

Tesco Mobile has found that the majority (69%) see their hustle as a way to pay the bills, and over three quarters of those pursuing a side hustle (78%) say it is completely different from their day job, showing people are finding creativity and financial freedom outside the nine-to-five.

Despite the rise in out-of-hours businesses, almost half (48%) of side hustlers don’t see themselves as small business owners – meaning they are unaware of the benefits available to help them grow. Tesco Mobile is shining a light on the UK’s thriving small businesses which are unaware of the benefits they could be accessing, revealing a huge four million businesses nationwide are able to qualify for a small business phone contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Side hustles are more common amongst Gen Z, with 57% saying they’ve turned a personal passion into profit compared with just 14% of 60–80-year-olds. While almost half (47%) say they run their business simply for “fun”, 7% making over £10,000 per year from side projects – showing niche jobs really can pay.

The main benefit side hustlers find from their business is bringing in extra income (57%) followed by flexibility (31%) and the ability to work alone (27%), showing there are plenty of pros to having another income stream. With profits rising, 48% think they have a strong chance to turn their side hustle into a full-time job, but 30% feel embarrassed telling people about the quirky side hustle they do to bring in extra money.

Side hustlers are working on their passions anywhere they can with 29% working outside their homes, from cafés, parents’ houses, or even while travelling. They are also spending huge chunks of time on these side hustles, with 50% of Brits taking a few days a week to work on their venture, spending up to 15 hours outside of their day job.

Laura Joseph, chief customer officer at Tesco Mobile added; “The UK’s side-hustle economy is thriving, with people across the country finding creative ways to turn their passions into pay cheques. From paranormal tours to food art and even writing breakup messages, here’s a real spirit of ingenuity and determination out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Tesco Mobile, we’re proud to support these savvy side hustlers. With no need for business registration, free access to expert resources, plus savings of up to 40% compared to the big networks, we’re helping people stay connected and in control – wherever and however they work.”