Chichester boy, 9, draws beautiful Paddington-inspired tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

'A child’s perspective of the Queens death/Paddington is Sad' - by Laurence Roberts, 9.

Just after 6.30 yesterday evening it was announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had died at Balmoral.

Her children travelled to Balmoral Castle to be with her after doctors expressed concern for her health yesterday (Thursday, September 9).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old monarch was comfortable.

Tributes have been coming in from a number of community figures and organisations.

One such tribute has been hand-drawn by nine-year-old Laurence Roberts, from Chichester, who took inspiration from Her Majesty’s scene shared with the bear, from darkest Peru, during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The colourful drawing depicts a sad Paddington on a rainy day with his trademark suitcase and a marmalade sandwich.