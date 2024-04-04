Chichester Boy's Club helps bring support to refugees during Ramadan
Chichester Boys' Club, Richmond Fellowship and Sanctuary In Chichester collaborate and unite to bring warmth and support to refugees and asylum seekers in Chichester during Ramadan.
Through cooking and celebration the collaboration enabled refugees to experience a connection to home and a sense of belonging within the community during Ramadan.
The creation of a safe space and the expertise of the different organisations enabled a unique Iftar celebration to take place which was enjoyed by familes and young people of different ages.
Special thanks to Richmond Fellowship and the community who supported this event.