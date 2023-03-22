Chichester building firm wins twice at Southern Counties Master Builder Awards

An eco-friendly construction company from Chichester has scooped top industry awards for two remarkable projects on the south coast.

Bespoke Living Construction Ltd picked up the accolades at the Federation of Master Builders’ (FMB) 2023 Southern Counties Master Builder Awards, sponsored by Openreach and hosted by comedian Aurie Styla, held at Winchester’s Norton Park Hotel on Friday 17 March.

The awards recognise excellence in the region’s small and medium-sized construction companies and are run by the FMB, the largest trade association in the UK construction sector.

Bespoke Living Construction Ltd won the Sustainability Award for a future-proofed, carbon-neutral dream home in Yapton. The firm clinched the Bathroom Project award as part of a luxury renovation that added a gym, sauna, bathroom and home cinema to a house in Emsworth, Hampshire. They will now go on to compete for the national awards in these categories.

The eco-home includes a range of futuristic, energy-saving innovations. Its owners will never pay another water bill after the company tapped into naturally-occurring water under the property. They’re also set to earn £85,000 over twenty years – and bring down costly energy bills – as a result 60 solar panels fitted on the roof.

The property boasts ceiling and underfloor heating, an elegant open-plan living space and a green roof covered in Sedum plants.

Judges said it was “hard to find a single fault on this project” and praised its “ingenious, unusual solution” to sourcing an off-grid water supply.

In a glowing review, the homeowners said: “We couldn’t think how any company could have treated us better”.

The company’s winning bathroom renovation is just as green, featuring a vibrant living wall. Glazed gables and aluminium bifold doors fill the open-plan space with natural light, while bespoke fitted wardrobes and a striking, matte black iron bath by Lusso Stone lend the interior a distinctive style.

The judges called the renovation “a stunning project”. The homeowners said that Bespoke Living Construction’s core team – builder Daniel Stallwood, carpenter Jon Davies and finance/project manager Laura Davies – were “a real pleasure to have in the house”, adding: “They clearly take huge pride in the work they do”.

Laura Davies, Finance/Project Manager at Bespoke Living Construction Ltd, said: “As an environmentally conscious construction company with a passion for sustainable building, it is a huge honour and privilege to be recognised for our efforts and win the 2023 Sustainability Award. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail, quality and customer satisfaction. By winning these two awards it highlights our dedication to these core values. We are delighted and incredibly proud to win two awards across the Southern Counties.”

Brian Berry, Chief Executive of the FMB, said: “It’s fantastic to see the sheer skill and quality achieved by all of our Southern Counties Master Builder Award entries this year.”

“Bespoke Living Construction Ltd deliver stunning projects and are the well-deserved winners of both the Sustainability and Bathroom Project Awards.”