Allen Harper is taking part in Royal British Legion Industries’ (RBLI) Great Tommy Sleep Out, which sees participants brave the cold for a night in aid of the roughly 6,000 military veterans living on the streets in the UK.

However, he has decided to put his own spin on the challenge, taking it one step further and sleeping outside for the entirety of March to demonstrate his support.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “After leaving the army I struggled to adjust to civilian life.

Bus driver Allen Harper is taking part in Royal British Legion Industries’ (RBLI) Great Tommy Sleep Out.

"Everything was turned upside down, career, friends and my sense of purpose was lost in an instant. Luckily I had a partner and child who needed my support and they helped me to find my feet again.

"Some veterans are not that lucky; we have a saying ‘once a soldier, always a solider’ so when I saw the challenge advertised I had to take part.

"I decided that one night wasn’t enough so I decided to give up my bed and sleep out for every night during March.”

Allen was able to ‘settle back into civilian life’ after joining Stagecoach in 2014.

Allen

He said: “Stagecoach took me through my PCV driving test at the driving school in Winchester, and they’ve supported me in this challenge by providing a secure outdoor location to spend some of my nights, as well as colleagues sponsoring the challenge too.”

The bus driver has joined more than 11,500 people throughout the country who have already signed up to the challenge.

Every penny raised by the campaign will go directly to RBLI, which supports the Armed Forces, people with disabilities and people who are unemployed.

The donations will fund the charity’s wide range of services which provides housing, welfare and employment support to military veterans.

All veterans living in the village are provided with a tailored welfare support programme to help them regain their independence and overcome challenges caused by physical or mental disability, drug or alcohol dependency and unemployment.

RBLI has given homes to more than 300 veterans and their families through its Kent village, including homeless veterans, through the organisation’s emergency accommodation Mountbatten Pavilion.

To follow Allen’s charity challenge, and to donate, visit his Facebook page.