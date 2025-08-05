Chichester bus driver wins two cars worth £100,000 for 22p

Sussex bus driver Alan Cleghorn has scooped not one, but two cars worth £100,000 in an online competition costing just 22p to enter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan, from Chichester, won a BMW M5 and Porsche Cayman prize bundle courtesy of BOTB.

The 55-year-old was at home when he received a surprise visit from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who delivered the life-changing news.

Initially, Alan thought it was a delivery driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chichester man won two supercars.

“I’m totally shocked,” he said. “I thought it was a delivery van. I’ve got to tell my other half we’ve got two new cars!

“I entered in hope more than anything,” adding that he couldn’t even remember exactly what he had entered for, making the win even more surreal.

Christian then led him outside to where his two new cars were waiting. Alan chose to get behind the wheel of the BMW M5 first, saying the last powerful car he sat in was an Aston Martin he had once borrowed.

The BMW M5, worth £60,000, is a high-performance sports saloon with a powerful engine, precise handling and a luxurious interior. The Porsche Cayman, worth £40,000, is celebrated for its performance, handling, sleek design and surprising practicality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian talked Alan through some of the standout features of both cars as he sat inside, soaking in the moment.

Despite his love for the BMW, Alan, who currently drives a Volvo estate, said he was considering taking the cash alternative.

“I’ve always liked the BMW 5, but the money makes more sense,” he said.

Alan is still undecided on exactly what he would do with the cash and plans to take some time to think about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian said: “Alan was genuinely lost for words. To win one dream car is amazing, but to win two at the same time is next level.

“The BMW M5 is an absolute beast on the road, and the Porsche Cayman is pure driving pleasure – it’s a phenomenal pairing.

“But I completely understand why Alan might lean towards the cash alternative. It’s a huge amount of money and gives him complete freedom to decide what’s best for him and his family.

“Whether he keeps the cars or takes the money, it’s a life-changing win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week, as well as offering lifestyle prizes.

Founded in 1999, BOTB has given away £104m-worth of cars so far.

To see Alan’s reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, head over to BOTB.com.