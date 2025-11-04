Chichester businesses shine at prestigious awards evening

Winners and sponsors celebrate at the end of the awards.

Chichester district’s business community came together for a night of celebration at the Chichester and District Business Awards.

The event, presented by the Chichester Observer, with headline partners Chichester District Council and Chichester BID, took place on Monday, November 3, in the Minerva Bistro at the Minerva Theatre.

The theatre was the perfect setting for an uplifting evening recognising firms that have made a real difference across the district.

Editor In Chief of the Chichester Observer Gary Shipton hosted the event, praising the work of businesses across the area.

Guest speaker Justin Audibert, Artistic Director of Chichester Festival Theatre, spoke about creativity, resilience and collaboration, drawing on his experience with the Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre and Unicorn Theatre.

His message about innovation and overcoming obstacles captured the spirit of the evening.

The awards were made possible thanks to the support of partners and sponsors, including Chichester BID, Chichester District Council, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, The Great Sussex Way, Biffa and West Sussex County Council working in partnership, Trinity Bridge, University of Chichester, Cavavin, Chichester Festival Theatre and Showmen Event Group.

There was plenty to celebrate as winners were revealed. Fandango Digital took the Business Community Contribution Award for its support of local initiatives, while Blue Spire Limited enjoyed double success, winning both Professional Services Business of the Year and Best Customer Service Initiative for its commitment to excellence.

The Chichester & District Business Awards 2025 took place on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Winter’s Moon was named Small Independent Business of the Year for its creativity and local charm. Cowdray Farm Shop, Cafe and Lifestyle claimed Business of the Year for its quality and community focus.

The Ghost at the Feast was another double winner, taking Start Up or New Business of the Year and Tourism, Hospitality or Retail Business of the Year.

Secret Linen Store won Sustainable Initiative of the Year, while The Summer Berry Company impressed with its Innovation Project of the Year.

Rounding off the evening, Q Hair and Beauty was named Sustainable Business of the Year, marking the end of a night celebrating the creativity and success of Chichester’s thriving business community.

Make sure to get your copy of next week’s Observer on November 13 for an awards supplement featuring the winners and photos from the evening.