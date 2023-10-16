Boston Tea Party, in Chichester, is offering free hash browns to students later this week.

Students who produce a valid student ID at the Baffins Lane eatery between 2pm and 4pm on Tuesday, October 16 will receive four free hash browns as part of an exciting new promotion dubbed ‘Hash Brown Happy Hours’.

One lucky competition entrant will also be in with a chance to win free hash browns for an entire year, simply by signing up to the Boston Tea Party mailing list.

"Our cafes are designed to feel like your local and we're right at the heart of our communities,” said Boston Tea Party CEO Sam Roberts. “Boston’s values of being independent spirits and going the extra mile are mirrored by the students who visit our cafes and our neighbouring Unis. We want to welcome students to their new towns and cities, and what better way to that than with some homemade hash browns, on us?”

Alongside Chichester, the promotion will be valid across six other Boston Tea Party locations, including: Exeter, Bristol Park St, Bristol Whiteladies Road, Bristol Cheswick, Bath Alfred St, Birmingham Harborne, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham Corporation Street and Leamington Spa.

The offer is only available while stocks last, and no purchase is necessary to validate the offer, so students won’t need to buy anything else to cash in on their free hash browns – although take-aways are not an option.