The competition is open to amateur photographers and entries will need to capture images of Chichester Canal and its environment.

Previous submissions have featured people, wildlife and activities, successfully capturing the seasons, emotions and heritage of the Canal.

The winning photographs will be displayed in the Heritage Centre at Chichester Canal Basin, and there will be prizes up for grabs for the best entries.

Previous entry taken by Donna Trethewey.

The chosen images will also feature on any merchandise and future Canal publicity and, this year, the prizes include: a Giclee print of your favourite image offered by Selsey Press; a 7-piece photo frame from Whitby's, fish and chip cruise on trip boat Richmond, donated by the Trust.

There will also be a special prize for the best junior (17 and under) entry. This is either a one-day workshop to learn more about taking photos with your DSLR OR a half-day one to one session with the principal of Imber Court Photo Training to learn more about your DSLR camera.

Trustee Catherine Cannon said: “Every year the quality of the photos just gets better, I can’t wait to see this year’s submissions.

"We’ve invited a number of local schools to take part and I’m really looking forward to seeing the junior entries”.

Previous entry taken by Nicola Holden.

The competition closes on August 28 at noon.

The winner will have the opportunity to choose a prize of their choice from the prize list, followed by the runner up and then third place.

Digital images, ideally 2mb and above, are a requirement for entry and can be submitted to: [email protected]

Competition rules can be found here.

Previous entry taken by John Summers.