Chichester cancer survivor takes on London Marathon to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian has been training diligently for months and is eager to take on this challenge for a worthy cause.

He said: “I'm running my first London Marathon for Prostate Cancer UK. After a diagnosis of prostate cancer in 2021 at St. Richard's in Chichester, I underwent radical prostatectomy at the Royal Surrey in Guildford in March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The treatment and care I've received through the NHS has been outstanding and I am forever in debt to the surgeons, clinicians and other professionals who have looked after me. Nearly two years on, I am fit and well enough to enjoy a normal life. I have three-monthly progress checks.”

Ian Stevens and his Son-In-Law Dan Magrill

One in eight men will encounter prostate cancer and it is particularly worrying for men of Afro-Caribbean heritage. Most families will be impacted by this disease which affects partners, brothers, Dads, grandads, uncles and friends.

Raising money can help provide others receive the groundbreaking care I have been so fortunate to experience.’

Proud son-in-law Dan supports Ian’s efforts. He said: “Prostate cancer is a serious disease that affects many men, and Ian hopes to raise awareness and funds for the cause through his marathon run

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His dedication and commitment to this cause are truly admirable, and we are proud to support him in his efforts.