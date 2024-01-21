BREAKING

Chichester care home celebrates Country legend Dolly Parton's birthday in style

A care home in Chichester has celebrated the life and career of Country music legend Dolly Parton on her birthday.
Sam Pole
Published 21st Jan 2024
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 12:14 GMT

Nyton House was full of Country and Western music this week as it celebrated the amazing career and birthday of the legendary Dolly Parton.

Residents' relatives and staff all joined in a Dolly Parton Country sing a long karaoke morning which was followed by Film Club afternoon watching '9 to 5', one of her famous films.

In the afternoon, residents and guests then joined in with a fun ‘Dolly Style’ photo booth session.

Photo: Nyton House

Photo: Nyton House

Photo: Nyton House

Photo: Nyton House

