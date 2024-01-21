A care home in Chichester has celebrated the life and career of Country music legend Dolly Parton on her birthday.
Nyton House was full of Country and Western music this week as it celebrated the amazing career and birthday of the legendary Dolly Parton.
Residents' relatives and staff all joined in a Dolly Parton Country sing a long karaoke morning which was followed by Film Club afternoon watching '9 to 5', one of her famous films.
In the afternoon, residents and guests then joined in with a fun ‘Dolly Style’ photo booth session.
1. Chichester care home celebrates Country legend Dolly Parton's birthday in style
A care home in Chichester has celebrated the life and career of Country music legend Dolly Parton on her birthday. Photo: Nyton House
2. Chichester care home celebrates Country legend Dolly Parton's birthday in style
Chichester care home celebrates Country legend Dolly Parton's birthday in style Photo: Nyton House
3. Chichester care home celebrates Country legend Dolly Parton's birthday in style
Chichester care home celebrates Country legend Dolly Parton's birthday in style Photo: Nyton House
4. Chichester care home celebrates Country legend Dolly Parton's birthday in style
Chichester care home celebrates Country legend Dolly Parton's birthday in style Photo: Nyton House