Chichester care home celebrates 'Good' CQC rating

Marriott House Care Home on Tollhouse Close in Chichester passed a recent Care Quality Commission inspection maintaining its overall ‘Good’ rating after being praised for operating a safe and well-led service.

The CQC inspected the home on 17 th and 24 th March 2022 and rated the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, as ‘Good’ in both areas of the inspection – safe and well-led.

The report stated that residents had maximum control and choice, and were well supported in the least restrictive way possible.

Also highlighted in the report was that people were happy with the care they received, felt safe, were relaxed with staff and were treated with kindness.

One resident commented about the staff: “They are all very kind to me and they make sure I’m happy. They are good people.”

Another resident added: “I’m perfectly happy here, they do a good job. I think it is a very well run home.”

The report found that staff loved working at the home, one staff member said: “I enjoy working here, we provide good care for residents. I’d be happy for a relative of mine to live here.”

A relative commented: “They always contact me if there are any changes with my relative and they ask for my opinion on what is best.”

Another relative said: “I am very happy with the care, my relative is happy here.

"They do a lot of work around the food he likes and I’m confident he is well cared for.”

Nikki Culleton, General Manager at Marriott House Care Home said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Marriott House has been rated ‘Good’ following the CQC’s most recent inspection.

"It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised.

"It has been difficult for everyone in the care sector to get through the pandemic but we have all pulled together as a team and everyone has worked incredibly hard. The next step is to achieve outstanding!”

Marriott House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.