Chichester care home honours former Carry-On actress for 80th birthday

Annie was surprised by her co workers at Caremark Chichester where she is one of the oldest care assistants as a ‘senior caring for seniors.”From being in front of the camera, to walking the cat-walk, launching successful businesses, running her modelling agency for 41 years and being the first to hold the biggest choreographed shows with music nationwide, producing a fashion show for Earl Spencer’s 21st birthday party, and more, Annie has filled a lot into her memorable life so far.Annie has been a professional care assistant at Caremark Chichester for two years, joining the team during the pandemic, and is highly regarded by her management team and by her clients.Ellie Chapman, Registered Care Manager at Caremark Chichester said: We had a lovely afternoon and Annie was so surprised and very emotional.