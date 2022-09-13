Chichester care home honours former Carry-On actress for 80th birthday
A former Carry-On actress and current Chichester care home worker has been honoured for her 80th birthday celebrations.
Annie Marodeen, professionally known as Anne Scott, celebrated her 80th birthday on September 7.
Annie was surprised by her co workers at Caremark Chichester where she is one of the oldest care assistants as a ‘senior caring for seniors.”From being in front of the camera, to walking the cat-walk, launching successful businesses, running her modelling agency for 41 years and being the first to hold the biggest choreographed shows with music nationwide, producing a fashion show for Earl Spencer’s 21st birthday party, and more, Annie has filled a lot into her memorable life so far.Annie has been a professional care assistant at Caremark Chichester for two years, joining the team during the pandemic, and is highly regarded by her management team and by her clients.Ellie Chapman, Registered Care Manager at Caremark Chichester said: We had a lovely afternoon and Annie was so surprised and very emotional.
"Annie had no idea that we had arranged this for her – she believed she was coming in for a staff meeting!“We wanted to do this for her as Annie is a remarkable lady and we wanted to show her our appreciation and make her feel as special as she makes her clients feel when she visits them.“Being a carer is a special role and to still want to do the job at 80 is remarkable. We think Annie is amazing!"