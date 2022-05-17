Chichester care home launches guide to create dementia-friendly community

A care home in Chichester is launching a free guide to support people whose loved ones have been diagnosed with dementia ahead of Dementia Action Week.

The guide, titled ‘Let’s talk about dementia’, follows a Q and A format.

It has been designed by Care UK’s experts, including head of nursing, care and dementia, Suzanne Mumford, as well as home managers and team members across more than 150 care homes.

Aimed at those caring for a loved one living with dementia, the guide is filled with answers to the questions care home teams across the country have been asked by relatives or members of the community.

Caroline Thomas, Customer Relations Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Dementia Action Week is just around the corner, so we’re exciting to be releasing our brand-new guide, ‘Let’s talk about dementia’, to help our community understand what it’s like to live with dementia.

“As our survey has shown, dementia remains a largely misunderstood condition, meaning a diagnosis is often a worrying and uncertain time for those involved.

“We’d like to encourage local people to download a copy of the guide or reach out to us directly if they need any support, so together we can create a more dementia-friendly community.”

As part of the launch, Care UK has also teamed up with Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, award-winning journalist and TV presenter Angela Rippon.

She said: “I know first-hand just how families feel when a loved one is diagnosed with dementia. It’s often a confusing time and it’s easy to feel powerless and alone.

“There are so many common misconceptions when it comes to dementia, and getting a diagnosis doesn’t necessarily mean the end is in sight – it’s simply the beginning of a different journey. I strongly believe educating the nation on the signs of dementia and what it’s like to live with the condition is essential, which is why I’m delighted to be working with Care UK to launch their new guide, ‘Let’s talk about dementia.’

“I’d like to encourage everyone to download a copy, so we can create a more dementia-friendly community together.”

To pick up your free copy of the guide, contact customer relations manager at Chichester Grange, Caroline Thomas, on [email protected] or call 0330 058 3250.