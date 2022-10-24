Care UK’s Chichester Grange has partnered with local businesses and charities with the aim of making Chichester a dementia friendly city.

The care home’s initiative is part of the Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia-Friendly Communities programme, which encourages everyone to share responsibility for ensuring that people with dementia feel understood, valued and able to contribute to their community.

The team hosted a launch event with key members of the community, including Sage House, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Enable, Chichester Festival Theatre, Carers Support, Selsey Community.

Since then, the team has met with Chichester Bid to roll out a programme of information sessions to businesses in the Chichester area.

Chichester Grange has also partnered with Sage House, an organisation which brings together local dementia services and provides support, information, advice and activities for those living with the condition. Working together, the organisations host bimonthly meetings to promote the aims of the community. The next meeting is on the 26th of October at 5pm at Sage House in Tangmere.

Ryan Harris, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “At Chichester Grange, we are committed to encouraging others to learn about dementia, and we are really proud of the progress we have made in trying to make Chichester a Dementia Friendly Community.

"We want to educate people, but also help the community turn their knowledge into action by making our community more aware of those living with the condition.