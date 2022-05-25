During the therapy session, Chichester Grange residents learnt interesting facts about the animals, including their history and characteristics.
The alpacas, named Baron and Neptune, received ‘plenty of fuss and attention’ in the home’s gardens.
Mary Roe, a resident at the care home, said: “It was lovely to see these beautiful creatures and to stroke their soft fur.”
Home manager Ryan Harris said: “We had a wonderful afternoon meeting Baron and Neptune.
“Here at Chichester Grange, we are always looking for new and exciting activities for residents to enjoy.
"Animal therapy has proven to be incredibly beneficial for older people, as it can be calming, prompt conversations, and put a smile on everyone’s faces.
"Alpacas are known for being gentle animals, which makes them perfect for care home visits.
“It was so lovely to welcome the two alpacas into the home, and we look forward to seeing them again very soon!”