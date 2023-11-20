Team members and residents at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange care home in Chichester wear pyjamas in support of Children in Need.

Care home residents in Chichester were all smiles as a spot of pampering helped raise money for Children in Need. To kick off the fun at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange, team members began the day

wearing pyjamas instead of uniforms, with several residents quick to join in and dress down too.

Pen Trinick, who lives at the Broyle Road home, said: “It brought a smile to my face, and those of my fellow residents, to see everyone working in their pyjamas. It was a lovely idea, all in a good cause.”

After the ‘pyjama parade’, residents enjoyed an evening pamper session, which was complete with hand massages, foot soaks and face masks. Companionship Team Leader Heather Pearce said: “Having a pamper is a perfect thing to do when you are already in your pyjamas. Our residents loved it.

“Thanks to the contributions of those happy to sponsor, we quickly raised £60 on the day and expect more to come in before we have a final total.”As well as Wellington Grange, there was Children in Need fun at Colten Care homes in Hampshire and Dorset.

Colten Care owns and operates 21 care homes in Hampshire,