A care home in Chichester is celebrating after winning at the Leaders in Care Awards 2022.

Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, won the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ award, which recognises the team’s efforts to create communal spaces for everyone at the home.

The Leaders in Care Awards recognise and reward excellence and innovation in UK care homes, celebrating the achievements of care providers and the suppliers that serve them.

The home was recognised for promoting independence through its communal areas, as well as its impressive, landscaped gardens.

It has a café where residents can enjoy a cup of tea and a piece of cake, a bar where they can play darts and drink beer and a cinema where they can watch a range of movies.

The home, which opened in December 2021, was recognised for its impressive designs, which includes a large balcony, which gets plenty of sunlight every day and has full-length windows so residents can comfortably enjoy fresh air, even in the winter months.

The ground-floor bar, The Aviator, pays homage to Chichester's local history, which is centred around the former Tangmere RAF base, which is now a military aviation museum. The bar connects to the on-site cinema, which often screens the residents' preferred movies.

While a smartly designed activity kitchen – complete with a fully functional oven, bread-making tools, a chocolate fountain, a waffle maker and hobs – enables residents with dementia to cook and choose how they spend their time.

The ‘Walled Garden Café,’ located on the ground floor close to the reception, provides residents and guests with a regular supply of hot beverages and pastries. Flowers cultivated in nearby walled gardens and Victorian glasshouses served as the inspiration for the botanical wallpaper, curtain fabric in the reception and café designs.

Ryan Harris, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: "Chichester Grange is a state-of-the-art care home specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence

“We are delighted to have won in the Leaders in Care Awards, taking home the 'Care Home Design of the Year' accolade, which recognises our efforts to design communal spaces that encourage independence.