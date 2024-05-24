Chichester care professional takes zest for life to new heights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A care professional at local home care company, Home Instead Chichester, is celebrating her recent achievement of abseiling at a height of 100 metres in support of Parkinson's UK.

Ellena Demetriou has worked at Home Instead for three years having changed direction from working in Education, supporting SEN teenagers. After turning 60 in March, Ellena decided to take her zest for life to new heights by abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth at the start of May.

Ellena took on the challenge in support of Parkinson’s UK, a charity close to her heart after losing one of her aunties to Parkinsons as well as caring for clients with the disease. She has so far raised an amazing £1270 for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She commented: “Unfortunately I’ve had to face a lot of personal heartache having lost my brother five years ago when he was only 58. Sadly, my parents also passed away 28 days apart in 2021 and then we lost my auntie last November to Parkinsons. Another of my aunties battles with the disease on a daily basis”.

‘Pocket Rocket’ Ellena Demetriou abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower