Chichester care professionals first in county to undertake Parkinson’s training

Home Instead in Chichester is empowering its care professionals to ensure that they have the right support for their clients in their own home.

The Parkinson’s Explained workshop will give care professionals even more knowledge and understanding of the disease, and equip them with the skills to deliver exceptional personal centred care to clients living with Parkinson’s.

Home Instead employee, Tina Martin, said: "The course has been interactive, fun and very informative.

Staff at Home Instead after benefitting from the Parkinson's Explained workshop.

“The style of teaching has been great. We've learnt lots.”

Home Instead provides services, which includes anything from companionship, home-help, personal care and specialist care, across Chichester, Bognor Regis and Wittering.

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition which affects about 145,000 people in the UK.

For more information about Home Instead, visit: www.homeinstead.co.uk/

