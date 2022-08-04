Chichester cat Marley scoops trophy at National Cat Awards 2022

A cat from Chichester who is part of the team at a day centre for adults with learning disabilities has won a prestigious award at the National Cat Awards 2022.

Black-and-white puss Marley won the public vote in the Cat Colleagues category, which celebrates cats who bring joy to the workplace.

During an awards ceremony at London’s Savoy Hotel on Thursday, August 4, Marley was announced as winner of the Cat Colleagues category in a video message from comedian Bob Mortimer.

Activity support worker Richard Manning was at the ceremony to accept Marley’s trophy and prize package, which included a £200 pet store voucher.

He said: “Everyone at the centre loves Marley and he’s a big part of daily life. He’s a real character, always there to raise a smile and make us laugh, but also there to provide comfort and support to service users if they’re having a bad day. Marley loves to be around people, and the service users are always delighted to see him. He helps them feel relaxed and comfortable, which means they get more from their time with us. Marley is a real hero in our eyes, and we can’t imagine the centre without him.”

Having won his category, Marley narrowly missed out on being named National Cat of the Year, a title that instead went to joint winners Jasper and Willow, a pair of rescue cats who provide comfort to patients, families and staff at St Peter & St James Hospice Haywards Heath, Sussex.

The National Cat Awards, organised by the UK’s largest cat charity Cats Protection, is an annual celebration of the real-life stories of heroism, loyalty and companionship in the feline world.