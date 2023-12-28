Chichester Cathedral benefits from £300,000 cash injection as UK churches receive multi-million pound boost

Chichester Cathedral is benefitted from a £309,602.91 cash boost this year, as part of a nationwide scheme to conserve and protect listed places of worship.

Chichester Cathedral. Photo: Nikki Jeffery

The city landmark is just one of 4,900 places of worship across England, Wales and Scotland to benefit from a Listed Places of Worship Grant, which has returned £346 million to churches, synagogues, mosques and temples since 2010.

It’s hoped the money will ease the cost of essential maintenance and conservation work, allowing the cathedral to continue operating as a historically significant place of worship. Almost £200,000 worth of funding went towards the Cathedrals roof and lighting projects, which have been priorities for several years, since the leaking roof leads to damp conditions which damage the building’s ancient timber structures.

Fundraising efforts to replace the Cathedral’s copper roof – first installed during the Second World War – began in 2017 and have since raised more than £5 million. Cathedral bosses are now hoping to replace the copper with lead, a heavier material which should provide greater protection from the harsh coastal conditions, and work has now started on the Cathedral Nave. The largest and most important phase of the project, the Nave is particularly important because the markings in the ancient timber tell the story of how medieval craftsmen negotiated access without the benefit of modern scaffholding.

Ruth Bamford, Communar and Bursar at Chichester Cathedral, made clear that the grant has made a real difference to the building: “Our fundraising arm, the Chichester Cathedral Restoration and Development Trust, do a fantastic job but without the ability to recover VAT through the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme, they would have to fundraise for VAT charges. Funders would rather see their investment go towards something tangible rather than towards taxes,” she said.

“Recent projects supported by the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme include the complete replacement of the old leaky copper roof with a new lead one. We are also upgrading the Cathedral's internal lighting scheme replacing old lights and cabling with a bespoke LED scheme. The new lighting is sympathetic to the building and has reduced energy consumption by 50%.

“Aside from the major projects, the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme also covers many general repair and maintenance costs for the Cathedral, effectively making the Cathedral fabric neutral in respect of VAT.”

As well as Chichester Cathedral, grants were given to more than twenty other listed churches in the Chichester area, including St Richards Church, which received £24,063.09 in funding, and St Paul's Church & Parish Centre, which received £25,825.55.

St Mary’s Church also benefitted from the grant, receiving a considerable £31,891.31 investment.

