A Chichester Cathedral building was rededicated to late Bishop George Bell at an Evensong earlier this week.

Taking place on Tuesday (October 3) evening, in the Chancel of the Cathedral, the event started with a thanksgiving for the life of Bishop George Bell, who served as Dean of Chichester from 1929 to 1958.

Shortly afterwards, number 4 Canon Lane was re-dedicated to the Bishop Bell in a ceremony led by Interim Dean, The Reverend Canon Simon Holland. Although the name 4 Canon Lane may be used in some correspondence, the building is now officially known as George Bell House.

The building was first dedicated to George Bell in 2008, but his name was stripped from the property in 2016, following allegations of sexual abuse which emerged a year prior.

Interim Dean, Reverend Canon Simon Holland rededicating George Bell House

In 2019, the Church of England apologised for publishing the allegations after an enquiry by an ecclesiastical lawyer claimed the decision was made without ‘serious investigation or enquiry’. A second report, commissioned to investigate new claims made to Sussex Police, later discovered the accusations were unsupported.