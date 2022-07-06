Chichester Cathedral: Delight as Cloisters Café set to reopen

The Cloisters Café and Garden is receiving a £150,000 makeover and will be replacing the venue after it shut in 2020 when the effects of the pandemic and social distancing led to a decrease in footfall.

The popular spot is expected to open its doors again in August.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News of its opening has been met with excitement and delight as many readers took to social media to share their views.

The cloisters in Chichester Cathedral

The café garden appeared to be a real fan favourite.

Jacqueline Martin said: “Oh I hope they open the garden again. Best place to sit with a cream tea!”

Iain Jessup described the long awaited return as ‘excellent’ and said: “It fulfils a pastoral role for those meeting friends. Hope that the cheese scones are as good as before!" He asked: “Will the garden be open in the summer?”

Colin Blanchflower said: “That’s good thing! I visited there a few weeks ago and was rather disappointed no café.”

Jill Clark said: “So glad to hear this news as was visiting Chichester on Saturday and read the note pinned where the previous café was and walking around the Cathedral was always, always a place where I loved to sit down with a cuppa and cake and sit outside in the beautiful, relaxing garden there, so much missed over the last few years and this means that I will be able to visit next time.”

The Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Stephen Waine, said: "We have missed being able to offer Christian hospitality following the closure of the café during the pandemic, and we are excited that we will once again be able to feed both body and soul at the Cathedral.”