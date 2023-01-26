Chichester Cathedral to hold act of remembrance for Holocaust Memorial Day

Chichester Cathedral is set to hold an act of remembrance for the upcoming Holocaust Memorial Day.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day, is an international memorial day on 27 January 27 that commemorates the victims of the Holocaust.

The Cathedral, in a post on Twitter, said: “Choral Evensong this Thursday (January 26), the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day, will begin with an Act of Remembrance to mark the 78th anniversary of the liberation Auschwitz.

"We remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution of other groups and all those who have been targeted and killed in subsequent genocides.”