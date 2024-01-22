Chichester charity helped by volunteers to provide care packages for homeless

A team of volunteers have helped out Chichester charity, Stonepillow, by putting together care packages for homeless people in the region.

Stepping in to help out.

The employees from Barratt Homes’ Southampton Division, headed to Stonepillow’s Restore depot on Terminus Road, Chichester, where they spent the day organising clothing, gifts, and various staple items for the charity to distribute to homeless people.

Stonepillow supports and empowers homeless and vulnerable people in the local area. Alfie Montague, their Marketing and Communications Officer said: “The charity was hugely grateful for Barratt’s help during a busy time of the year.

“Barratt Homes has been a brilliant supporter of the work that Stonepillow does in the community, and we’re grateful to the volunteers for coming along today. The processing of donations can sometimes be an overwhelming task, especially at busy times of the year, and they were a huge help. A big thank you from everyone here.”

Rebecca Edwards, Barratt Homes Marketing Executive, said: “We want to support charities in the communities where we are building new homes, and Stonepillow is providing an incredible list of services for people who need it in the local area.

"The care packages we’ve been helping to put together is just one of the ways the charity is supporting homeless people in Chichester and the surrounding areas, and it’s been a real pleasure to offer our help.”