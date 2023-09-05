A Chichester charity has received funding which will enable it to increase its support to families in the district.

Home-Start Chichester & District will now be able to expand its current services in the Witterings and surrounding villages across a three-year project, following funding from the F Glenister Woodger Trust.

The project will see the long-standing early-years charity host several volunteer recruitment events, ‘Stay and Play’ family groups, as well as being able to provide one-to-one support to families in their homes across the coastal villages.

Lois Rowlands, manager of Home-Start Chichester & District, spoke of her gratitude for the funding.

A Chichester charity has received funding which will enable it to increase its support to families in the district. Photo: contributed

She said: “We already support some parents and children in the West Manhood area however this generous d onation will enable us to meet the needs of far more families for whom life is proving challenging.

“With the cost-of-living crisis and an increase in mental health issues being seen in children and adults, there has never been a more important time for support to be readily available to those in need.

“We would urge the local community to consider our many volunteering opportunities too – there are enormous benefits of being a volunteer; it can improve communication skills and confidence, increase employability, improve mental health, and offers a great opportunity to meet new people”.

A spokesperson for the F Glenister Woodger Trust said: “We are very grateful to the Home-Start Chichester & District team for extending their activities in the Wittering area. Praise should go to the volunteers who together will make this project a success.

Home-Start staff with Woodger Trust team. Photo: contributed

“This is a wonderful charity providing much needed support to families in our community and our hope is that this caring, nurturing philosophy will further strengthen our local society in very difficult times.”

In addition to the funding, the Woodger Trust has also donated a van to support the work that the team undertake across the district.

Home-Start Chichester & District receives no statutory funding and is wholly supported by grants and donations.