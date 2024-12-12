Chichester Christmas market extended by two days to make up for time lost to Storm Darragh

Chichester’s popular Christmas Market has been extended by two days, the District Council has confirmed, to make up for time lost to Storm Darragh last weekend.

The festive market, which includes stalls, a fair ride, and plenty of places to buy hot food and drink, is now set to continue until Tuesday December 17, at 5.30am; meaning there’s even more time to make the most of the festive fun.

The news comes after the market’s opening was delayed by two days last weekend, due to inclement weather, with high speed winds making it too dangerous for stall operators to set up shop.