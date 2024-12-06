Chichester Christmas Market postponed as Storm Darragh hits

Chichester’s Christmas Market has been postponed until Monday (December 9), as Storm Darragh hits West Sussex.

The market, which was due to take place on East and North Street tomorrow (December 07), was pushed back to Monday due to high winds and poor weather that have been predicted over the weekend.

"We have decided that postponing would be the safest option for all of our customers and vendors,” a spokesperson for organisers Bray Markets said.

Moving to Monday, the market will open at 9am, and feature a range of festive market stalls selling French crepes, fudge, Christmas-themed gifts and more.

It’s the second Christmas event to have been delayed by poor weather in as many weeks, with some of the celebrations attached to Chichester’s Christmas Light Switch On scuppered by strong winds and the threat of rain on November 23.