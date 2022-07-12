Chichester Cinema at New Park continues partnership with The Apuldram Centre

Chichester Cinema at New Park has been working with the Centre for over two years with a monthly Cinema Club to bring the magic of film to adults with learning disabilities. Picture courtesy of Chichester Cinema at New Park

Director and Programmer of Chichester Cinema at New Park, Walter Francisco said: “We are delighted to be working with The Apuldram Centre and supporting the wonderful work they do. As a charity ourselves, one of our core aims is to invest in our local community, support wellbeing and help to make the cinema experience enjoyable and accessible to everyone.”

Funded by the cinema, this will be the fifth Cinema Club they have hosted in partnership with The Apuldram Centre. The next event will include a screening of The Railway Children on 1 August. The screenings are held in the cinema’s main auditorium with up to 40 people attending.

The auditorium is especially adapted for the needs of the Apuldram guests with the lights and sound kept low, and to make the day even more special lunch is also provided by local bakery Splits.

John Callaway, Manager at The Apuldram Centre said: “The Cinema Club is very popular with the adults we support and there is always a race to sign up each month. We are so grateful for Chichester Cinema at New Park for providing the opportunity to enjoy great films and a delicious lunch in a relaxed and accessible environment.”