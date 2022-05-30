Chichester Cinema at New Park partners with West Sussex charity to support children with additional needs and their families

Chichester Cinema at New Park will be hosting a special screening for children who of Sing 2 for children and young people with additional needs and disabilities.

The independent cinema is joining forces with PACSO to offer families that might not feel comfortable accessing their local cinema, the chance to enjoy films together in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Director and Programmer of Chichester Cinema at New Park, Walter Francisco said: “We are delighted to be able to support the incredible work of local charity PACSO and help make the cinema experience accessible and enjoyable for all.

"We understand that not everyone feels comfortable in a typical cinema setting and we want to create an inclusive space where PACSO families feel welcome to enjoy great films on the big screen together.”

The main auditorium will be adapted for the screening to create a relaxed and accessible environment.

The lighting and sound will be kept low and the front seats will be replaced with bean bags and a selection of toys to create space for families to move freely throughout the screening.

PACSO supports families in the Chichester district and surrounding area by helping to provide respite care and social activities for children and young people with additional needs and disabilities.

CEO and Play Lead, Emma Kennedy said: “Part of the work we do at PACSO is to provide a wide range of opportunities for children with disabilities and additional needs.

"We have had an overwhelming response to the film screenings so far.

"For some of the children and young people we support this might be the first time they have been to the cinema and it’s a very special and memorable experience for the whole family.”

The cinema has hosted nine PACSO film screenings since they first began supporting the charity in 2016 and they plan to continue making the cinema accessible to local families with regular future events.

To date the PACSO screenings have been funded by Henry Beltran, a retired employee of the cinema and families are also encouraged to donate £2 per child to contribute towards the cost of each screening.