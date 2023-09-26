Chichester City Council awards Freedom of the City to cinema founder Roger Gibson

Chichester City Councillors voted unanimously to award the Freedom of the City to Roger Gibson, founder of the Chichester Cinema at New Park at a special meeting held on 20th September.

Roger Gibson, Founder of the Chichester Cinema at New Park

Mr Gibson was nominated for the Honour by Councillor Clare Apel, who noted that “he was a man with vision”, taking the wreck of the old New Park Centre, saving it from developers and being instrumental in turning it into the home of this award-winning independent cinema.

His work in developing the internationally significant Chichester Film Festival has drawn awards and recognition to the City from all over the world. Councillor Apel added that Mr Gibson was “extraordinary and held in great respect by filmmakers across the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad