Steve Grice first became a qualified instructor in 2002 and has since helped many people get into the sport.

Steve Grice highlighted after-school coaching and summer holiday programs for kids, which introduces children to the sport and provides a fun and engaging experience in West Sussex.

He said: “We open our doors to everyone, not just boat-owning members. We also run a kid's club here and run after-school children’s coaching for Chichester Free School. We're looking at getting Bishop Luffa on board as well for this coming season.

“During the kids summer holidays we run what we call pay-and-play days for the kids to come in with us and hang out with us for the day.

The address for the Chichester Waterski Club, Hunston Road, West Sussex, PO20 1NP.

“Ultimately, it opens up our sport to a wider audience. If we capture the youngsters because it’s a reasonably cool sport to do, it will engage with the kids and keep them off their tablets and iPhones for even a short period to be outdoors.

"When the good weather is out they can enjoy it and do something physical as well, which an awful lot of children just don't do enough of these days.”

He also spoke about the success of Mya Dunning in her Waterskiing journey so far. She was born without her right hand, but has still been able to get involved and is said to be a a ‘natural’.

