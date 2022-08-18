Chichester College A-level students celebrate 99% pass rate

The college has recorded a 99% pass rate for A-levels, according to figures just released for 2022, with more than half (51.7%) of students also securing the highest grades of A*-B and more than three quarters (76.9%) achieving A*-C grades.Students in 20 of the 27 A-level courses achieved 100% pass rates, including maths, further maths, chemistry and history (among others).And photography and graphic communication recorded A*-B pass rates of more than 80%.Helen Loftus, Principal at Chichester College, said: “This is a truly outstanding set of results for our students, who have worked so hard to achieve their grades.“This year was the first year that students have sat external exams for two years, having been awarded CAGs (Centre Assessed Grades) for their GCSEs in 2020, so to achieve such high results is absolutely phenomenal.“They were learning exam skills and putting them into practice for the first time. We can’t underestimate the impact the past two years have had on their mental health and wellbeing, so it’s really important to celebrate their achievements, and they should be extremely proud.“We should also acknowledge the dedication shown by their lecturers. They have gone above and beyond to support their students, who will now be making their next steps onto higher education or employment with confidence.”