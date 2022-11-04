Chichester College planted 12 Amelanchier trees on the front of it campus yesterday (November 3).

The college planted 12 Amelanchiers on campus as a way of remembering the late Queen Elizabeth II

In a statement Chichester College said: “It may have been a little damp today, but that was perfect for planting 12 young trees at the front of college.

“These Amelanchiers form a key part of the college's commitment to green projects and are being planted in remembrance of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Thanks to Architectural Plants for their support and assistance.”

27 trees were felled on campus to install new energy-saving LED lighting and the installation of enhanced CCTV cameras.

One resident described the removal of the trees as ‘wanton vandalism’ and said that people ‘need to get out of the mindset that trees are a nuisance.’

