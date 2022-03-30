Chichester College Group raises hundreds for Comic Relief

Staff and students at Chichester College Group colleges – which includes Chichester, Brinsbury, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Worthing Colleges – joined in the fun by raising money for Comic Relief, reaching a grand total of nearly £650.
The Chichester College Group which includes Chichester, Brinsbury, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Worthing Colleges, remains committed to fundraising – since September, 2021, generous students and staff have raised nearly £4,000 across the five colleges for a range of charities including Stonepillow, Alzheimer’s Society and Save the Children.
Across the group, people were encouraged to don red to show their support for the charity.At the group's land-based Brinsbury College, staff and students took part in a ‘welly wanging’ competition, while staff put themselves in the ‘splash zone’ as colleagues and students gave donations for the opportunity to throw wet sponges at them.
There was even a chance to ‘Soak The Chief Exec’ at Chichester College with Andy Green getting a soaking at the hands of some keen staff members.
Lisa Humphries, director of student services and pastoral support for the group, said: “What a fantastic effort by our students and staff across all of our colleges. As a group, we have a long and proud history of supporting good causes and charities – locally and nationally.
“That’s something that is fully embedded into our college communities.”