Chichester College Group raises hundreds for Comic Relief

Staff and students at Chichester College Group colleges – which includes Chichester, Brinsbury, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Worthing Colleges – joined in the fun by raising money for Comic Relief, reaching a grand total of nearly £650.

The Chichester College Group which includes Chichester, Brinsbury, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Worthing Colleges, remains committed to fundraising – since September, 2021, generous students and staff have raised nearly £4,000 across the five colleges for a range of charities including Stonepillow, Alzheimer’s Society and Save the Children.

Across the group, people were encouraged to don red to show their support for the charity.At the group's land-based Brinsbury College, staff and students took part in a ‘welly wanging’ competition, while staff put themselves in the ‘splash zone’ as colleagues and students gave donations for the opportunity to throw wet sponges at them.

Red Nose Day at Chichester College.

There was even a chance to ‘Soak The Chief Exec’ at Chichester College with Andy Green getting a soaking at the hands of some keen staff members.

Lisa Humphries, director of student services and pastoral support for the group, said: “What a fantastic effort by our students and staff across all of our colleges. As a group, we have a long and proud history of supporting good causes and charities – locally and nationally.

“That’s something that is fully embedded into our college communities.”

Andrew Green, chief executive at Chichester College Group, gets a soaking for Comic Relief.