Chichester College Group support Ukrainian aid

Students and staff at Chichester College Group colleges – which include Chichester, Brinsbury in Pulborough, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Worthing colleges – have been raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal throughout March, culminating in a special Unite for Ukraine day on Wednesday, March 30.

They showed their commitment by wearing yellow and blue clothes, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and donating cash at collection points around the colleges.

Students also sold items they have made, with the proceeds also going towards the appeal.

Brinsbury college, Pulborough, students dressing in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show their support

It means across the group, donations to date have reached more than £1,300 – with more coming in and more fundraising events and activities planned over the coming weeks.

Andrew Green, chief executive at Chichester College Group, said: “I have been so impressed by the generosity of students and staff, and by the kindness and compassion they have demonstrated.

“It has been reported that more than four million people have fled Ukraine since the conflict began, leaving behind their jobs, their homes, belongings and even their loved ones. Families have been separated, homes have been destroyed and too many lives have been lost.

“It is heart-breaking, and I know everyone across our colleges wanted to do something to support those affected. Fundraising is just one small thing we can do, and I’m very proud to be part of this community.”

DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently at times of crisis overseas.

Member charities include Action Aid, British Red Cross, Save the Children, Oxfam and Plan International.

For more information, visit www.chigroup.ac.uk or www.dec.org.uk