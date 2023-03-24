Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
3 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
6 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
8 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Chichester College principal reacts to 'fantastic' news as city named the best place to live in the South East by The Sunday Times

The principal of Chichester College has said it is ‘fantastic’ that the city has been named as the best place to live in the South East by The Sunday Times.

By Joe Stack
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:44 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT

The Sunday Times judges praised Chichester for its mix of history and modern culture, its excellent schools, convenient transport connections, proximity to the South DownsNational Park and shopping that meets most budgets.

Helen Loftus, Chichester College Principal, said: “It is fantastic to hear that Chichester has been named the best place to live in the South East by the Sunday Times' Best Places to Live Guide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Chichester is such a special city, with a fantastic heritage. And we’re proud to have been serving the community here for the past 59 years.

Most Popular
Chichester's Market Cross - picture via Great Sussex Way
Chichester's Market Cross - picture via Great Sussex Way
Chichester's Market Cross - picture via Great Sussex Way

“When Chichester College opened in 1964, it was with the ambition to equip local people with the technical training and skills they need to support local industry and to achieve their own personal ambitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That has never changed. We have built strong links with our local employers and organisations across the region, ensuring we continue to meet their needs, supporting them to grow and flourish. and we are proud to stand at the heart of the Chichester community.

“We’ve made it our mission to change lives through learning, and our two Ofsted Outstanding inspections, in 2014 and 2020, have made it clear that’s exactly what we are doing.

“We pride ourselves on our inclusivity and that shines through in our truly inspirational Theatre Inc programme which provides vocational performing arts training tailored for students with disabilities or additional learning needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“And our team of brilliant and dedicated staff deliver outstanding education to young people and adults every day – setting them out on their dream pathways with all the tools that will help them to soar. That’s what makes the college so special.”

The Sunday TimesSouth East