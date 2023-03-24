The principal of Chichester College has said it is ‘fantastic’ that the city has been named as the best place to live in the South East by The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Times judges praised Chichester for its mix of history and modern culture, its excellent schools, convenient transport connections, proximity to the South DownsNational Park and shopping that meets most budgets.

Helen Loftus, Chichester College Principal, said: “It is fantastic to hear that Chichester has been named the best place to live in the South East by the Sunday Times' Best Places to Live Guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chichester is such a special city, with a fantastic heritage. And we’re proud to have been serving the community here for the past 59 years.

Chichester's Market Cross - picture via Great Sussex Way

“When Chichester College opened in 1964, it was with the ambition to equip local people with the technical training and skills they need to support local industry and to achieve their own personal ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That has never changed. We have built strong links with our local employers and organisations across the region, ensuring we continue to meet their needs, supporting them to grow and flourish. and we are proud to stand at the heart of the Chichester community.

“We’ve made it our mission to change lives through learning, and our two Ofsted Outstanding inspections, in 2014 and 2020, have made it clear that’s exactly what we are doing.

“We pride ourselves on our inclusivity and that shines through in our truly inspirational Theatre Inc programme which provides vocational performing arts training tailored for students with disabilities or additional learning needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad