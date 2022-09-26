Chichester College students travel to Kenya to support school

Lisa Humphries, Associate Principal for Students & Customers at CCG, has spearheaded the group’s involvement in the project since the start.She said: “This was my 12th trip to Nakuru and the team at the Walk Centre are very much like my second family, so it always feels a bit like going home for me.“The effect of the pandemic has been enormous – they rely so much on the volunteers who help to maintain the school and they are still recovering from that. There was a lot of work to do, but the group was fantastic – everyone got stuck into the work that needed doing.“From painting classrooms to teaching the students, it was fantastic to see everyone getting involved and the pupils enjoying spending time with us – they always teach us a lot in return.“They’ve been making amazing progress with their studies – something we take for granted, but without The Walk Centre many of these children wouldn’t be able to get an education or even a decent meal. It makes such a difference to their lives, and it gives them an opportunity to do more than just survive.“We’re extremely privileged to be a part of The Walk Centre and a part of those young people’s lives.”