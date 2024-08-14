Elizabeth Storton, Business Development Coordinator at Chichester Community Development Trust.

With just a one day to go to get donations in (ends August 15), the bike project is looking for a few thousand more to get the maximum amount of match funding.

Liz Woodsell, the Project Director took to LinkedIn to inform people about the funding news. She wrote: “We’ve done it! Thanks to so many amazing people, we’ve secured £55,607 in investment funding for the Chichester Bike Project, unlocking £50,000 in match funding from the Co-op.

“We're just £4,393 away from the full £60,000, which the Co-op will match—and the deadline of 15th August is approaching! Can you help us make a difference in our community?”

Speaking to Liz Woodsell about the news, she said: “We’re really grateful to the people that have donated already to us, I think it’s great that they can see the opportunity the project will give to the local community. We just hope that other people can see that too, to get us to that match funding goal so we can get the £60,000 that we need for it.”

To donate, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-chichester-bike-project.

At an open day to showcase the bike project in July, Elizabeth Storton, the Business Development Coordinator at Chichester Community Development Trust spoke about the crowd funder. She said: “This a crowd funder which is aimed at everyone. We're doing a charity share offer.

“There are lots of schemes such as earn-a-bike, you can buy bikes at really reasonable prices too which makes it truly accessible. Plus there's a cafe and a meeting room and it will be a real hub for anyone with a passing interest or more in bikes.”

“We do have a youth program that's been part of the pilot scheme where children can come in on a Friday evening and bring in a broken bike from home that they've been unable to use and learn how to repair it."

Project Organiser Annabel McLaren-Clark was also at the event and said: “At its heart, it's a bike refurbishing scheme with all the different ways to refurbish bikes and get them back out into the community.

“I think everyone has an incredible memory of some point in their life of that moment of freedom when you're cycling somewhere. Whether it was when you were a child or an adult.

"I don't think any other mode of transport can give you that sense of freedom and independence, and that's really what we want to give to other people.”