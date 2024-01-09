Chichester company helps child cancer fundraiser reach £250,000 goal

An employee of local company PestFix, on Terminus Road Chichester has been working since February to raise money for her best friend's son, who was diagnosed with an aggressive childhood cancer.

Funds raised have gone towards helping Teddy and his family.

Teddy is a four-year-old from West Sussex who is obsessed with anything to do with trains. In July 2022, Teddy was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma.

Terry Burrows, PestFix MD, decided to push the campaign over the finish line with another donation which helped them reach their £250,000 target. Anna Mollins, who pushed fundraising said: "I am so overwhelmed with the generosity from PestFix and its employees who have all been watching me fundraise during any free time I had. They've bought raffle tickets, sponsored my events and offered personal donations.”

“When we first started fundraising in February 2023, the idea of reaching 250k felt so out of reach! A small little group of friends and family of Teddy's parents formed a committee the TLC we call ourselves (Teddys Local Committee) would take on this challenge. We'd done the odd bit of fundraising in the past but nothing so close to our hearts.

“I have completed exercise marathons, painted the faces of hundreds of children (and adults), hosted stands in blistering heat, freezing cold, gale force winds and torrential downpours, even learnt to stilt walk whilst in a homemade Beaker Muppets costume!

“I want to share my utter gratitude to all that have donated, volunteered, completed fundraising, grown plants, made jam, hosted jumbles, climbed mountains, run marathons, pub quizzes, wine tasting nights and so much more. Plus those who have helped me personally, especially my poor husband and children who haven't had a free weekend that wasn't fundraising for the whole of 2023!

“Teddy has endured so many rounds of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, stem cell transplants, bone marrow aspirates, and immunotherapy since he was diagnosed at the age of 3. He is now at the end of his NHS treatment and having scans this month to see how the cancer has responded. From there we hope to then be part of clinical trials in Pennsylvania, USA which will give him that chance of a future."